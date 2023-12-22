Trial scheduled in Adrian murder case after defendant asks for trial dates be set

ADRIAN — Two defendants accused of shooting to death an Adrian man in February are scheduled to go on trial in May.

May 14-29 were set aside Wednesday for the trial of Kenyatto Tiwaine Sylvertooth and Gage Michael Winsett. They are charged in the murder of 27-year-old Jonathan Marquise Simmons of Detroit in an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles. The shooting took place late in the afternoon of Feb. 13 near the intersection of Frank and South Tecumseh streets in Adrian.

Sylvertooth, 47, of Detroit and Winsett, 18, of Adrian are each charged with open murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death and felony firearm. The open murder charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder, should the case go to trial. If convicted of first-degree murder, they would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Evidence markers placed by Adrian police show the locations of bullet casings in the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets in Adrian after a shooting Feb. 13 between the occupants of two vehicles.

Lenawee County Chief Public Defender John Glaser, who is representing Sylvertooth, said he will need the transcript of the case’s preliminary examination in district court to prepare for the trial, since he did not represent Sylvertooth during the exam. He said he also intends to file a motion to quash the bind over from district court and he will need the transcript to prepare that motion.

Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver suggested scheduling the case’s next pretrial hearing for Jan. 31, but Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Phebie McClure said it probably will take longer than that for the transcript to be completed because of the length of the exam. Glaser said the transcript was ordered on Nov. 29.

Olsaver said Winsett’s special public defender Jim Daly had asked for trial dates to be set and, Olsaver said, he was hesitant to wait until the transcript is ready to set the trial dates.

“My concern at the moment is that Mr. Daly has asked for a trial date today,” he said. “… I’m more inclined just to set a trial date today so that we can have one, understanding that it’s going to be in the future and that Mr. Glaser needs time to acquire the preliminary exam transcript and file whatever motion he may need to file in response to that.”

Olsaver asked how long the trial might take. McClure said two weeks. Glaser said he had no sense for how long it might take because he didn’t handle the preliminary exam.

Daly said his client wants his trial within 180 days. McClure said the court rule to have a trial within 180 days of being incarcerated does not apply to someone under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections and the cases are consolidated, so Winsett will have to wait for Sylvertooth to be ready for trial.

“Just because they’re consolidated doesn’t mean they have to stay like that,” Daly said.

“Well, at this point, they are,” McClure said.

Scheduling a trial in May would give time to get the transcript and prepare for the trial, Olsaver said.

“While I understand that the 180-day rule might not apply, we do still have speedy-trial requirements that we do need to comply with and I’m going to make every effort I can make to comply with that given the fact that Mr. Winsett is requesting his trial.”

After reviewing the court’s and the attorney’s calendars, they settled on May 14-29 with the next pretrial hearing on Feb. 14 and a final pretrial on April 24.

Sylvertooth and Winsett were arrested in July after an “extensive” investigation, Adrian police said at the time. Witnesses provided descriptions of the vehicles involved to police. One vehicle was located in Adrian Township, and the other was found in Detroit. A search warrant was issued for a residence in Detroit, and evidence of the crime was recovered when police searched the residence, Adrian police said in February.

Adrian police were assisted in the investigation by Adrian Township police, the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan Department of Corrections, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

