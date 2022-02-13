Trial scheduled in human trafficking case

Feb. 13—Trial is scheduled to begin this week for a Hunt County man facing a felony charge of human trafficking.

Some of the alleged victims previously indicated that Jeffery Barrett was not responsible for the allegations.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday morning in the 354th District Court. Barrett is facing an indictment of Continuous Trafficking of a Child. He has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $650,000 bond.

A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to livestock animals was dismissed in December.

Barrett's wife, Barbara Barrett of Greenville, was found guilty in September 2021 of the same charge and received a sentence of 99 years in prison.

Jeffery Barrett has been held in custody at the jail since Sept. 25, 2017.

The Barretts were accused of abusing and neglecting their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney in the prosecution of the Barretts.

The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Assistant Attorney General Brooke Grona-Robb filed a notice of potential mitigating information in Jeffery Barrett's case, noting how she had met with three of the children who were the alleged victims in the case.

"She said that Barbara Barrett was responsible for Jeffery Barrett's charges," Grona Robb said. "She stated that Jeffery Barrett would never have done any of the things he is accused of if not for Barbara."

The prosecution of the couple has been ongoing for more than four years.

On Sept. 25, 2017, the SPCA of Texas joined with then-Hunt County Constable for Precinct 1 Terry Jones and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in seizing 117 animals from a home on County Road 3103, off of Interstate 30.

Jones is currently the Hunt County sheriff.

The agency reported the majority of the animals, 100 dogs and puppies, were housed in a metal addition to the brick home on the property and were found living in cages, crates and kennels, up to three dogs in each. Another 15 dogs and puppies and two cats were found inside the residence. The Barretts reportedly told investigators they were selling the dogs.

The investigation into the puppy mill was followed by allegations that the couple forced the children to help run the business.

The Barretts were again arrested on Aug. 2, 2018, as a result of the investigation by the Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime section of the Texas Attorney General's office.

Attorneys Jessica McDonald, who represented Barbara Barrett, and Frederick Shelton — Jeffery Barrett's former defense counsel — have filed multiple motions in the felony case, seeking the quashing of the indictments, alleging the charges against the couple were unconstitutionally overbroad and vague.

In response, prosecutors lodged additional allegations against the Barretts, claiming the couple also sexually molested and exploited their children.

The Barrett's filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals with the Fifth District of Texas at Dallas. A hearing on the appeal was conducted in November 2019, and the court denied the appeals.

An amendment to the indictments filed Sept. 1, 2021, alleged the Barretts "did knowingly traffic" the four children "through force, fraud or coercion" to "engage in forced labor or services" while the couple received a benefit from participating in the venture.