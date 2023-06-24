Trial scheduled for Hunt County man charged with murder in death of infant son

Jun. 24—Trial has been scheduled for a Greenville man, charged with murder for allegedly causing fatal injuries to his infant son.

During a pretrial hearing in the 354th District Court for Jeremey David Strange, Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a tentative trial date of December 11 for Strange, who was originally booked in to the Hunt County Detention Center on Sept. 14, 2022 on a charge of injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury.

The Hunt County grand jury returned with the murder indictment in December 2022.

Strange has pleaded not guilty.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said both the original charge and the indictment involved the same offense, noting that the victim was Strange's infant child.

Walker said the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome and reportedly died on Sept 23, 2022.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.