Trial scheduled on indecency with child charges

Jun. 6—A trial is scheduled to begin this week for a Celeste man charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Alexander Heath Sims, 22, received two separate indictments from the Hunt County grand jury on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the 196th District Court on both counts.

Sims was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on July 14, 2020 and was later released on $100,000 bond.

The indictments allege each of the incidents occurred on or about Jan. 7, 2020.

Indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.