Trial scheduled in intoxication manslaughter case

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Jun. 14—Trial is scheduled for a Collin County woman, indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter for allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in 2019.

Kimberly Lyle Arnold, 32, of Fairview remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center without bond and has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the 354th District Court.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment against Arnold in December 2019.

The Greenville Police Department reported officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019 to the 1500 block of Lee Street in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, Yolanda Garza of Greenville, was walking westbound on the north shoulder of the roadway. Arnold, the driver of a sports utility vehicle, was also westbound when the vehicle struck Garza and an additional vehicle.

The indictment alleged Arnold committed the manslaughter "by accident or mistake."

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

