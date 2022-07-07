Trial scheduled for man accused of raping girl

Jul. 7—SUNBURY — The jury selection and trial for a 41-year-old Sunbury man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl is scheduled for August in Northumberland County Court.

William Lopez Fuentes, of North Fourth Street, is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 15 and a trial to start at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18, both in front of Judge Hugh Jones.

Fuentes, jailed on $200,000 cash bail, was charged with felony rape in October. Police said the investigation began in May when officers received a call from Children and Youth Services officials who said the girl, who is now 14, told her therapist she did not want to return home because Fuentes would touch her and take pictures during the quarantine period of 2020.

The girl claimed Fuentes touched her when she was seven to 10 years old and the girl alleges on one occasion the man had sexual intercourse with her, police said.

Fuentes arrived at the police station on Oct. 12 to be interviewed and he allegedly told officers he knew why he was there and admitted to the sexual assaults, according to court documents.

Fuentes also faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER