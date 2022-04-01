Trial scheduled for man accused of shooting, killing Sgt. Johnson and injuring Officer Zarkeshan

Nearly two years after two Tulsa police officers were shot during a traffic stop, the man accused of pulling the trigger is ready for trial.

Jury selection begins Monday, Apr. 4 in David Ware’s murder trial. Ware is accused of shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and killing Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Zarkeshan pulled Ware over near 21st and Memorial on June 29, 2020. He had spotted an expired paper tag on Ware’s car.

Johnson pulled over to assist. The officers approached Ware’s car, but investigators say he refused to comply.

Eventually, Ware pulled a gun from under his seat and fired three times.

Johnson died from the attack, while Zarkeshan survived.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seeking the death penalty in the case.

“As a prosecutor and certainly as a defense attorney there’s really no more important case than the type of case where you’re asking 12 citizens to impose the ultimate punishment. The death penalty is final,” Kunzweiler said in April 2021.

Here is a timeline of events leading from Johnson’s death to Ware’s trial.

July 2020

Procession held for Sgt. Johnson, second officer remains critical

Tulsa Police Department release video with Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

Fundraiser gathers more than $500k for officer’s families

House bill to be named after fallen Tulsa police sergeant

September 2020

Video of Tulsa police officer shooting released

Trial date set for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers

October 2020

Recovering Tulsa police officer returns home after months of treatment

Officer Zarkeshan attends squad meeting for first time since June shooting

November 2020

Officer Zarkeshan returns to work months after being shot in the line of duty

January 2021

Tulsa County DA argues for death penalty against Ware in police shooting case

March 2021

Getaway driver in Tulsa police shooting sentenced to 24 years in prison

Looking Ahead: Focus turns to accused shooter of two Tulsa police officers

April 2021

Judge approves request to push trial back for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers

May 2021

Tulsa police officers shot on duty receive Oklahoma Purple Heart

June 2021

One Year Later: Tulsa Police Sgt. Johnson killed, officer Zarkeshan shot on the job

October 2021

Trial date scheduled for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers

December 2021

Man who traded gun used to kill Tulsa police officer sentenced

March 2022

New judge assigned to David Ware murder trial of Tulsa police officer

Gov. Stitt signs Craig Johnson Act, named after Tulsa police sergeant



























