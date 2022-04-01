Trial scheduled for man accused of shooting, killing Sgt. Johnson and injuring Officer Zarkeshan
Nearly two years after two Tulsa police officers were shot during a traffic stop, the man accused of pulling the trigger is ready for trial.
Jury selection begins Monday, Apr. 4 in David Ware’s murder trial. Ware is accused of shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and killing Sgt. Craig Johnson.
Zarkeshan pulled Ware over near 21st and Memorial on June 29, 2020. He had spotted an expired paper tag on Ware’s car.
Johnson pulled over to assist. The officers approached Ware’s car, but investigators say he refused to comply.
Eventually, Ware pulled a gun from under his seat and fired three times.
Johnson died from the attack, while Zarkeshan survived.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seeking the death penalty in the case.
“As a prosecutor and certainly as a defense attorney there’s really no more important case than the type of case where you’re asking 12 citizens to impose the ultimate punishment. The death penalty is final,” Kunzweiler said in April 2021.
Here is a timeline of events leading from Johnson’s death to Ware’s trial.
July 2020
Procession held for Sgt. Johnson, second officer remains critical
Tulsa Police Department release video with Officer Aurash Zarkeshan
Fundraiser gathers more than $500k for officer’s families
House bill to be named after fallen Tulsa police sergeant
September 2020
Video of Tulsa police officer shooting released
Trial date set for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers
October 2020
Recovering Tulsa police officer returns home after months of treatment
Officer Zarkeshan attends squad meeting for first time since June shooting
November 2020
Officer Zarkeshan returns to work months after being shot in the line of duty
January 2021
Tulsa County DA argues for death penalty against Ware in police shooting case
March 2021
Getaway driver in Tulsa police shooting sentenced to 24 years in prison
Looking Ahead: Focus turns to accused shooter of two Tulsa police officers
April 2021
Judge approves request to push trial back for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers
May 2021
Tulsa police officers shot on duty receive Oklahoma Purple Heart
June 2021
One Year Later: Tulsa Police Sgt. Johnson killed, officer Zarkeshan shot on the job
October 2021
Trial date scheduled for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers
December 2021
Man who traded gun used to kill Tulsa police officer sentenced
March 2022
New judge assigned to David Ware murder trial of Tulsa police officer
Gov. Stitt signs Craig Johnson Act, named after Tulsa police sergeant