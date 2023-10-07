Trial scheduled for man accused of threatening Hillsdale County sheriff

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man accused of threatening the life of Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire will appear for a jury trial in 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Jan. 5, 2024.

Jim Daly, the attorney representing 50-year-old Chad Young, had said during an earlier court appearance that he had been in talks with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office regarding a possible resolution to the matters but he was not sure whether or not a plea bargain was possible.

Young stands charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and malicious use of a telecommunication device.

Allegedly, Young left a threatening voicemail for Hodshire after a criminal complaint Young filed resulted in no criminal charges against another person.

Michigan’s Attorney General’s Office is pursuing the charge of making a false report of or threat of terrorism due to Hodshire being an elected official.

In a hearing on July 31, Lisznyai denied a motion filed by Daly to allow the entry of evidence before trial. Young believed the evidence would show that audio tapes of a voicemail he allegedly left for Hodshire threatening to “gut him” have been tampered with and show a pattern of being mistreated by police in the past.

Lisznyai said it was rare for anyone to wish to submit evidence before a trial took place and ultimately denied Young’s motion.

