Trial scheduled for man arrested in online sting

Dec. 21—A man identified by investigators as the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant assistant fire chief after his March 2019 arrest in a child predator sting is scheduled for trial in February.

Keith McVickers, 47, with a listed address of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested after investigators allege he communicated with undercover officers for two weeks before agreeing to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Henryetta.

Investigators identified McVickers as the assistant fire chief of the McAAP in a press release following the man's arrest.

McVickers was charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology and faces up to 10 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections if found guilty, according to court documents.

Records show McVickers posted a $50,000 bond following his March 2019 arrest and remains free on bond.

Court documents show McVickers has refused numerous plea deals offered to him by prosecutors in the Oklahoma District 25 Attorney's Office. The case has been scheduled for previous jury dockets, but issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic led to the case eventually being rescheduled for the February trial docket at the Okmulgee County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, McVickers allegedly told the undercover investigator posing as a father willing to let men have sexual relations with his underage daughter that he was a fireman and asked if he was speaking with law enforcement before ending communication.

Two days later, McVickers allegedly began communication again and asked if the girl was ready and when he could meet her.

The undercover sexual predator sting was conducted by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com