Trial scheduled next month in 2020 Commerce double murder case

Sep. 11—Trial is scheduled in a Hunt County courtroom early next month in a capital murder case in connection with a reported double homicide in February 2020.

Jacques Dshawn Smith was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons involving the Feb. 4, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M Unversity-Commerce campus.

Smith has pleaded not guilty.

A review hearing was conducted Friday in the 196th District Court. Jury selection is currently scheduled in the court on Oct. 4.

Smith, 22, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond.

Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is also being held in the facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.

The capital charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison of death by lethal injection or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Smith was taken into custody in Rowlett and is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts. An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips.

The Denton Police Department reported Smith and two other Rowlett residents, Jalin Hargrove, 23, and Earnest Rogers, 26, were charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Steven Daniels on Dec. 31, 2019

During the search of the Rowlett residence, evidence was located that connected Smith as well as the two others to the Denton PD case. Denton detectives then applied for a secondary search warrant for the residence.

Hargrove and Rogers were placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail without incident.