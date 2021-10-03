Trial scheduled for Oglala man indicted on commercial sex trafficking charges

Oct. 3—RAPID CITY — An trial date has been set for an Oglala man indicted on commercial sex trafficking charges.

Gordon Weston, 55, of Oglala, is set to appear in trial on Nov. 23 to face two counts of enticement of a minor using the internet and two counts of commercial sex trafficking. A grand jury indicted him on Sept. 14.

The charges allege Weston used the internet on his cell phone to persuade a female under 18 years of age to engage in prostitution and other sexual activities in South Dakota between August 2020 and February 2021.

Weston pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was released from custody pending his trial.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to lifetime supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each charge. Restitution may also be ordered.

Based on the evidence obtained in this investigation, authorities believe there may be additional victims of the alleged conduct. Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to call the FBI Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.