Trial scheduled in sexual assault of a child cases

Oct. 11—Trial is scheduled this week for a Hunt County man, charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.

The Hunt County grand jury indicted Robert James Wallen of Qunlan in November 2021 for one count each of aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child of less than 14 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection was being conducted Monday in a trial on both charges in the 354th District Court.

Wallen, 46, was arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in August 2021 and remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $500,000 bond.

Both indictments alleged the incidents took place on or around June 1, 2021 and both charges are first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.