Trial scheduled in sexual assault of child case

Jul. 18—Trial is scheduled this week for a Quinlan man charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Jury selection is set Monday in the 196th District Court for Shayne Mikol Martin of Quinlan. He was indicted on allegations of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has pleaded not guilty. Martin, 31, was indicted on the charge by a Hunt County grand jury in February 2019.

The indictment alleged Martin committed the assault on a female child younger than 14 years of age on or about Dec. 24, 2016.

Martin was taken into custody by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on March 5, 2019, and was later released on $75,000 bond.

The aggravated sexual assault of a child charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office issued subpoenas for 10 witnesses to testify during the trial.