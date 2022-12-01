Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing Greenville teen

Dec. 1—By Brad Kellar

Herald-Banner Staff

A 20-year-old Royse City woman is scheduled to go on trial for capital murder next week in connection with the 2020 death of a Greenville teenager.

Lauren Brooke Bohme was indicted on a charge of capital murder connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled in the 196th District Court starting Monday.

A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon's death.

He also has pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of aggravated assault in connection with an incident the same day that involved a woman. Osborn is scheduled for trial in August 2023.

Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, who has been identified as Ismael Rincon by Greenville police, by stabbing him with a knife while committing or attempting to commit burglary of a habitation.

Greenville police were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. on the day in question to a reported assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville, police records indicate. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries and later died the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty for Bohme should she be convicted. Bohme faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of capital murder.

Bohme remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center this week in lieu of $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.

Osborn also remains in custody at the jail in lieu of $750,000 bond on the murder charge and $250,000 bond on the aggravated assault count.

The aggravated assault indictment against him alleges that he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day that Rincon was stabbed.