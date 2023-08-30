Trial scheduled for women accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge scheduled the trial Wednesday for two women accused of luring a man to a man to his Las Vegas Strip hotel room and killing him for next summer, records showed.

Erika Covington, 20; and Arionna Taylor, 21, are accused of shooting and killing Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, inside a hotel room at Caesars Palace in May, police said. A grand jury indicted the duo on murder and robbery charges in June.

Judge Tierra Jones scheduled a joint trial to begin in June 2024, records showed.

Specific details about the murder, including who was the suspect shooter, have not been released. Nevada state law allows prosecutors to charge more than one person with murder if a pair or group is accused of committing a crime together.

Covington and Taylor face charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a firearm and kidnapping, records showed.

Covington and Taylor have pleaded not guilty.

Jones also denied a request from Covington to be released to house arrest while awaiting trial.

Trials are often delayed in Clark County and regularly occur months, if not years, after their first scheduled start date.

