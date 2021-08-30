Trial set in 2016 Commerce double murder case

Aug. 30—The capital murder trial of a Travis County man, indicted in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce five years ago, will proceed as scheduled, after a district judge in refused Wednesday to continue the case.

Jury selection is expected to begin early next month in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams.

Williams's defense attorney had sought a continuance in the case, but following a Wednesday morning hearing in the196th District Court, Judge Andrew Bench denied the postponement.

A final pretrial hearing, which is expected to take all day, is scheduled in the court Monday, Aug. 30. The jury selection is scheduled to begin with general voir dire hearing on Sept. 8, with the individual void dire on Sept. 13 and the trial itself set to start on Nov. 1

The Hunt County District Attorney has indicated he intends to seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted of capital murder.

Williams and his attorney are scheduled to appear in the 196th District Court this morning for a pretrial hearing concerning a writ of habeas corpus.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.

A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016 from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams' name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.

The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain. Williams' vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.

A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.

At approximately 11 p.m. June 17, 2016 the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street. When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother's name, but Williams' identification was found in his possession.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams worked as a long haul trucker for a Fort Worth company.