Trial set for aggravated robbery case

Mar. 6—LIMA — A jury trial was set and a reduction in bond denied Monday for a Lima woman charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

Tashee Bridges, 37, was indicted with the first-degree felony in February and is being held in the Allen County Jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. A trial was scheduled for March 28.

Bridges' public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, said the woman has strong family ties in the area and would like to resolve the case. He said she "feels very strongly about these accusations" but did not specify her feelings.

Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell said the bond is appropriate for the accusations, especially given the fact that Bridges is alleged to have threatened the victim in the case, saying she had a gun in her pocket. She said the woman has a prior criminal record and a warrant for assault in Indiana.

A final pretrial is scheduled before the trial on March 20 at 10:30 a.m.