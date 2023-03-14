Trial is set in alleged illegal alcohol sale in Meadville

Mar. 14—An Erie woman is headed to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly selling alcohol without a license in downtown Meadville last summer.

Antanequia Shakwaun Akins, 30, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) Erie office charge for an incident June 25, 2022.

Police allege Akins sold alcoholic beverages without a license on the second floor of the Meadville Market House that night.

The second floor of the building houses Meadville Council on the Arts, 910 Market St., according to the affidavit. Akins had rented the space from the council.

According to the affidavit, two LCE officers entered the event in an undercover capacity at 8:40 p.m., after having received a public complaint.

"We observed a room with a DJ and approximately 15 patrons inside for a 30th birthday event," the affidavit said. "Antanequia Shakwaun Akins was walking around the general area issuing wrist bands and charging $10 per person. Akins was then observed working in a small kitchen type area and furnishing alcohol from the window area."

The two officers then purchased two 12-ounce cans of alcohol, priced at two for $5, with $10 given to Akins — $5 for the alcohol and a $5 tip, the affidavit said. The two officers then left at 9 p.m., according to the affidavit.

By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Akins automatically was ordered held for trial in county court.

Akins remains free on her own recognizance pending trial, which is scheduled during the September term of criminal court.