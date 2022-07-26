New trial set for Alliance man accused in 2009 disappearance case of Glenna White

Robert L. Moore (right) stands accused in the 2009 missing person case of Glenna Jean White.

YOUNGTOWN – A second jury will be asked to hear the case of an Alliance man accused in the 2009 disappearance of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White.

Robert Moore, 52, went to trial in May on counts of aggravated murder and murder.

The jury acquitted Moore of the aggravated murder charge but deadlocked and could not reach a decision on the murder accusation.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen A. Sweeney declared a mistrial on the second count and has now set a new trial date for January.

Moore will be represented by attorneys Mark Lavelle an Damian Billak in the case tried by Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains, Senior Trial Counsel Robert Andrews and Assistant Prosecutors Michael Yacovone and Patrick Fening.

Glenna Jean White was 17 years old when she went missing on June 2, 2009, from Smith Township in Mahoning County.

All parties declined to comment on the case following the conclusion of the first trial.

It's been 13 years since White's disappearance on June 2, 2009.

Moore was arrested in late 2021 and remains jailed at the Mahoning County Justice Center.

What happened at Robert L. Moore's first trial?

Moore was represented by defense attorney Max Haupt.

Jurors heard six days of testimony. The state called upon 20 witnesses, including retired Stark County Sheriff Rick Perez, who went over Moore's previous involuntary manslaughter conviction in 1993.

The prosecution contends White was last seen leaving Moore's Smith Township residence, with Moore, on June 2, 2009. Moore returned alone a short while later with blood and mud on his clothing and an injured hand, investigators have said.

