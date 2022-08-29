Trial set in assault on officers case

Aug. 29—Trial has been set later this year for a Wills Point man who has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of assaulting Hunt County law enforcement officers 10 months ago.

Howard Keith Turbeville, 63, was arraigned Thursday in the 354th District Court on five indictments of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon, and three indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the pleas and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Nov. 10 and the start of trial for Nov. 28.

The indictments filed in December 2021 allege that Turbeville threatened four Hunt County Sheriff's deputies and three other individuals by pointing a firearm at them on Oct. 9, 2021.

Turbeville has remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center since his arrest, being held in lieu of a total of $905,000 bond.

Aggravated assault against a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.