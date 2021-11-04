Trial set for August 2022 in fatal hit-and-run case

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read
In this article:
Nov. 4—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 entered a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Christopher J. Peterson, 39, is charged in Chippewa County Court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run, involving death. Peterson is accused of striking and killing Dennis Mohr.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen entered the not guilty plea on Peterson's behalf. Cohen informed Judge James Isaacson that the earliest court dates available for a five-day trial would be Aug. 29, 2022. Isaacson expressed surprise at the delay.

"It is two-and-a-half years old at that time," Isaacson said.

Isaacson set a final pre-trial date for Aug. 1.

Peterson previously posted a $5,000 cash bond; he appeared in person at Wednesday's hearing. He cannot possess drugs or alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take a daily preliminary breath test.

Several of Mohr's family members attended the arraignment hearing.

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2, 2020, to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. Mohr was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV. Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene, and fabric belonging to Mohr's clothing was found on the bumper. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He consented to a blood draw, which showed a .054 blood-alcohol level, which is not above the legal limit. Peterson said he did not consume alcohol before the crash; he drank after he arrived back home.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction.

Earlier in the day, officers had seen Mohr and warned him not to walk in the traffic lanes.

