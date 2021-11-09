Trial set to begin for accused Dallas-area serial killer who targeted retirement homes

The capital murder trial for accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who detectives believe has killed at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties, is scheduled to begin this week in Dallas, according to court records.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Chemirmir.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the 203rd District Court in Dallas. Testimony starts Monday.

Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities. Detectives say he robbed the victims of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner, reported this summer that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced he would not seek the death penalty against Chemirmir. Creuzot said his office would instead request two jury trials and seek two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Chemirmir’s attorney, Phillip Hayes of Dallas, told the Star-Telegram in May 2019 that he was “still trying to wrap my mind around” the number of alleged victims in the case. He said that Chemirmir maintained his innocence.

Hayes said he had visited Chemirmir in the Dallas County Jail.

“He’s frustrated,” Hayes said. “He also seemed surprised with the indictments, but he is holding on to that he is innocent.”

Chemirmir had been known to use the name Benjamin Koitaba when finding work. A woman who said she worked with him in Dallas told the Star-Telegram that Chemirmir used his cousin’s name and Social Security number when applying for jobs.

Chemirmir — who police said would also impersonate maintenance personnel at retirement communities in Dallas — wasn’t a licensed nurse in Texas or anywhere in the U.S., according to records.

According to the former coworker, Chemirmir worked for three years at the now-closed Care Assist Solutions, which was a company that contracted caregivers.

Chemirmir has lived in the Dallas area for more than a decade, but court records note that he is a citizen of Kenya. Immigration authorities placed a jail hold on him.