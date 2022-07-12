Trial set to begin for man who allegedly kidnapped woman outside Boston bar, held her captive

The trial in the case of a man who allegedly kidnapped a young woman outside of a popular Boston bar and held her captive in his apartment for days is slated to begin Tuesday.

Jury selection will take place in Suffolk Superior Court after a judge on Monday deemed Victor Peña, of Charlestown, competent to stand trial.

Peña, who is accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old girl at Hennessy’s Bar and holding her in his apartment for three days in 2019, is expected to argue not guilty due to a mental disease or defect, the Boston Globe reported.

Peña derailed his previous trial in September 2021 when he fired his lawyer after jurors had been selected. His lawyer had refused to defend the case, saying the victim was a prostitute. Court filings indicated that it was baseless claim.

Prosecutors say the victim was intoxicated when she met Peña at Hennessy’s. Security footage allegedly shows Peña leading the victim to his apartment.

While at the apartment, prosecutors allege Peña forced her into sexual acts. The victim told investigators that she recalled waking up on a bare mattress and being told to read Bible verses out load.

Investigators later tracked down the victim after reviewing the security footage and using a phone tracker.

Peña has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

