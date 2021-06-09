Trial set to begin for man charged in 2018 crash death

Jun. 9—Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the trial of a Rio Linda man charged in the 2018 death of a 21-year-old Roseville resident.

Zachary Steven Becker is on trial for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing death, and child endangerment. Noe Ayala was killed in July 2018 as a result of Becker's alleged actions.

Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said opening statements and witness testimony will begin today (Wednesday). The trial is estimated to last until next Wednesday.

Becker was traveling east on Riego Road and allowed his 2003 GMC to drift into the westbound lane and directly into the path of Ayala, who was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. The front of Becker's car collided with Ayala's motorcycle. Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene. Becker and his three passengers, including two children under 10, were not injured, according to Appeal archives.

Becker has been out of custody since posting bail in July 2018. After being held to answer on all charges at a preliminary hearing in March 2019, Becker was released on his own recognizance by the court.