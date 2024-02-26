Trial set to begin in slaying of CPD officer Ella French

A trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Ella French and injuring her partner is set to begin Monday.

French, 29, was slain in August of 2021 while conducting a traffic stop in Englewood, her death spurring a wave of grief and anger across the city. Her partner, Carlos Yanez, Jr., was seriously injured.

Emonte Morgan, 23, is charged in an 85-count indictment with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and other felonies in connection with the slaying of French, the wounding of Yanez and for allegedly firing on officer Joshua Blas. His brother, Eric Morgan, in October was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the shooting.

The trial will open Monday morning before Judge Ursula Walowski at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building with jury selection in a courtroom expected to be packed with police officers, family members and other supporters.

Prosecutors have alleged that Emonte Morgan fired multiple shots at the officers after French and two fellow officers stopped a gray SUV driven by Eric Morgan near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue on Aug. 7, 2021. Emonte Morgan was also shot during the confrontation.

French had served as an officer since April 2018, and was praised after her death by the department and community for her care and compassion.

Anjanette Young, subject of a botched raid by the Chicago Police Department, released a statement after the slaying to say that French “was the only officer who showed Ms. Young any dignity or respect on the night of the raid.”

And months before she died, French helped rush a baby with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

“She really cared about her community; that’s why I’m glad to say I actually saw her hands-on,” the baby’s uncle said. “She was really kindhearted. She had a great spirit.”

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have tussled over evidence and courtroom details in recent months. Defense attorneys unsuccessfully tried to move the trial out of Cook County due to the pretrial publicity as well as prohibit uniformed officers from crowding the courtroom, arguing it would “intimidate the jury.”

A hearing on Tuesday offered a preview of what will likely be an emotionally-charged trial when prosecutors played body camera video of the traffic stop, including anguished moments after the shooting when an officer yelled “French” after she had fallen. Prosecutors agreed to silence some parts of the video, but large portions will be shown to the jury.

On the night she was killed, French, Yanez and Blas pulled over the SUV for expired plates, prosecutors have said, while Eric Morgan was driving his brother and a female passenger.

Eric Morgan handed over the keys when asked, prosecutors have alleged, but Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and a cellphone he was holding, leading to a scuffle, prosecutors said.

Eric Morgan ran away, while Emonte Morgan fired shots at the officers during the scuffle, prosecutors alleged.

French and her partner fell to the ground between the car and the curb, prosecutors said, with both their guns still holstered. Blas had been chasing Eric Morgan.

Blas returned and was fired upon by Emonte Morgan, prosecutors said. He returned fire and hit Morgan.