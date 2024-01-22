Trial set to begin today for Wausau man charged with killing his wife in 2021

WAUSAU − The trial for a 27-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2021 is scheduled to begin Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Umberto Lo, of Wausau, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the March 21, 2021, shooting death of his wife, Mai R. Vang, 30, of Wausau. If convicted, Vang faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:36 a.m. March 21, 2021, a caller reported a person had been shot in the 1300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Wausau. A woman reported she received pictures of her sister with a gunshot wound to her head.

When officers arrived, they heard a man in an apartment yelling and saying something about his kids, according to the complaint. Another man arrived and said he was the brother of the man inside the house, Lo. The brother said Lo had shot and killed Lo's wife.

The brother called Lo and got him to come out of the apartment, and police arrested him. Officers then went into the apartment and found Vang with a gunshot wound to her head lying on her back in a bedroom. Two young children were unhurt but were in the room with Vang, according to the complaint.

A Wausau detective spoke to Lo's brother, who said he was married to Vang's sister. The brother said Lo called him shortly after 2:30 a.m. March 21, 2021, and was crying and yelling, according to the complaint. Lo said he shot Vang and asked his brother to come get their children. The brother said he did not believe Lo and thought the couple had just gotten into an argument, but Lo sent his brother a picture of Vang's body, according to the complaint.

The brother showed the picture to Vang's sister and she called police, according to the complaint.

While sitting in the back of an officer's squad car, Lo said, "I'm so sorry. Please forgive me." The officer transporting him the the Wausau Police Department also heard him say, "She didn't deserve this" and "I'm sorry ... my beautiful angel."

