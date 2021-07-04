Trial set in case where drug overdose victim was found in EC man's home

Jul. 3—EAU CLAIRE — A five-day jury trial has been set in September for an Eau Claire man who authorities say failed to let police know a drug overdose victim died in his residence.

The incident occurred nearly three years ago, authorities say.

Roger A. Minck's trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 13.

Minck, 55, 2604 Seymour Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of hiding a corpse, narcotics delivery, burglary and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Judge John Manydeeds on Friday denied Minck's motion to have his $10,000 cash bail reduced to $5,000.

Minck remains held in the Eau Claire County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 6, 2018, the Buffalo County Sheriff's office received a report of a missing person in the town of Gilmanton.

The 53-year-old man had not shown up to work and his location was unknown.

The man had been missing for a day. Several attempts to locate him by family members and the Sheriff's Office were unsuccessful.

The man was driving a 1997 Mercury Tracer.

With the use of the man's cellphone information, an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy found his vehicle near the Altoona dam on North Shore Drive.

The vehicle was unoccupied and the man was not located.

The man's roommate told authorities the man was going to Eau Claire on Nov. 5, 2018, to meet with Minck about buying a vehicle.

During a Nov. 13, 2018, interview with authorities, Minck said the man did not show up and hadn't seen or spoken to him since.

Minck said he had previously sold the man prescription medication.

A detective learned that Minck gave the man 10 oxycodone pills during the week prior to his disappearance.

The pills were partial payment for the vehicle the man was helping Minck arrange to purchase.

The balance of $150 was to be paid on Nov. 5, 2018, when the man was to meet Minck at Minck's Eau Claire residence.

A search warrant was executed at Minck's Seymour Road residence on Dec. 6, 2018.

Authorities received written consent from Minck, who had been incarcerated in the Eau Claire County Jail.

Inside Minck's residence, authorities found the man's deceased body partially covered by a green tarp.

The heat appeared to be off inside the residence. The man's body was found lying between a dresser and a bed.

During an autopsy, heroin was found in the man's sock. The autopsy found that the man died of mixed drug toxicity/overdose.

Minck was the sole occupant of the residence at the time of this incident.

Minck told authorities there shouldn't have been anyone inside his residence.

Minck's DNA was found on the tarp and plastic wrap that were on the man's body.