Trial set date in Wilburton murder case

Apr. 21—A trial date has been set for a woman accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 during an altercation in Wilburton.

Allysa Turner was federally indicted in August 2021 on three counts — murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person in the court of a violation to Title 18 — for the July 2 fatal shooting of Emmett Carshall in Wilburton following an alteration.

U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman set the trial date to begin during the June trial docket.

Attorneys in the case can decide to either have the trial held at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City or in Muskogee and must file a consent at least 14 days in advance for a jury trial to be held in OKC.

"Otherwise, if no consent form is filed by the deadline, the matter will be tried to jurors summoned from the Eastern District of Oklahoma," Dishman's order states.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, a witness to the shooting told investigators Turner and Carshall were verbally and physically fighting inside a vehicle before the vehicle was pulled over by the witness on Main Street in Wilburton, court documents state.

The witness said she told Carshall to get out of the vehicle and that is when Turner got out and was telling Carshall to get out before retrieving a .380 caliber pistol from the witness' purse and shooting Carshall several times, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the witness said Carshall opened the door to the vehicle and said he was shot with Turner throwing the gun and saying, "call 911."

Carshall was pronounced dead at the scene and Turner was taken into custody following the shooting, the affidavit states.

A ruling on a motion to dismiss either count one or two of the indictment against Turner awaits a ruling from Dishman.

Turner's attorney argues that both counts allege separate federal firearms offense for the same alleged act of murdering the same victim on the same date, the motion states and that the indictments fall under double jeopardy and/or multiplicity.

Story continues

"Pretrial disposition of this motion is appropriate to prevent improper prejudice," the motion states.

Government prosecutors state that any reservations the defense have about the two counts can be alleviated though the use of appropriate jury instructions.

"The jury can be instructed that all counts of the indictment relate to a single incident and not three separate acts of conduct," the government states.

Prosecutors also state that if Turner is found guilty on all counts, then the multiplicitous counts can be remided by vacating the conviction of count two during sentencing.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com