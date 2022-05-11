Trial set for ex-deputy accused of invasive visual recording

A trial has been set this fall for a former Wichita County sheriff's deputy accused of invasive visual recording, according to court documents.

Gerald Anthony "Tony" Morgan, 46, is scheduled for trial the week of Sept. 26 in 78th District Court, according to court records.

More: Special prosecutor in former Wichita County deputy's case focused on seeing justice served

Gerald Anthony "Tony" Morgan

A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 to consider pretrial motions, according to an order signed in May by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy.

Morgan was free Wednesday from Clay County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail and court records. He was booked in there May 6, 2020, for the Wichita County charge.

He is accused of emailing an intimate photograph obtained without the woman's consent in connection with an Oct. 31, 2019, incident, according to allegations in court documents.

Morgan has pleaded not guilty.

The Times Record News has reached out to defense attorney Michael Payne for comment.

The victim in the case filed an affidavit of non-prosecution on June 3, 2020, requesting the charge against Morgan be dropped, according to court documents.

She stated in the affidavit her request was made freely without threats or coercion, but she understood dropping the charge was not up to her.

At the time of the alleged incident, Morgan was a deputy, but he was fired from the Wichita County Sheriff's Office upon his indictment April 14, 2020, officials said.

More: Ex-deputy, once WFISD security officer, now charged with invasive visual recording

Morgan worked security for the Wichita County Courthouse at the time of his indictment and was well known to those who entered the facility regularly.

Kennedy appointed veteran West Texas District Attorney Mike Fouts to serve as an independent prosecutor for the case, court documents show.

His 39th District includes Haskell, Stonewall, Kent and Throckmorton ­counties.

Kennedy appointed Fouts after Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie requested to be recused to avoid any appearance of impropriety since officials have long known Morgan.

Story continues

He has worked for local law enforcement agencies nearly 20 years altogether.

Morgan started a job with the Sheriff's Office in December 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was a Wichita Falls police officer about 13 years from April 5,1999, to June 6, 2012, according to city officials.

Morgan was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Dec.17, 2011, according to previous Times Record News reports.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at the Wichita Falls home he shared with his now second ex-wife.

The DA's Office dismissed the charges against him after about two years, and his appeal of his indefinite suspension from the WFPD was ultimately settled, according to officials.

More: Special prosecutor handling case against Morgan, former cop and ex-Wichita County deputy

Morgan received a $60,000 payment from the city in the settlement. Court records for the dismissed cases are no longer available to the public.

He also served as a school security officer at Wichita Falls ISD from Nov. 20, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2011, according to information provided by district Communications Officer Ashley Thomas for a previous Times Record News report.

WFISD's Human Resources Department does not have records of which campuses security officers are assigned to, Thomas has said.

The district's police chief monitors campus assignments, and a new chief, Lahoma Vaughn, started at the district in November 2019, Thomas has said.

Vaughn did not have records of campus assignments for the years Morgan worked for WFISD because the previous chief coordinated those records, Thomas has said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Trial set for Gerald Anthony Tony Morgan