Trial set for fired Rock Hill policeman charged in controversial arrest of Black man

Former Rock Hill, S.C., Police Department officer Jonathan Moreno will get his day in court Monday.

Moreno has been charged in connection with the June 2021 arrest of Travis Price.

Price is Black. The controversial arrest sparked three nights of race-related protests after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook and viewed by thousands. Protesters took to downtown Rock Hill streets and clashed with law enforcement.

The incident called into question the officer’s use of force. Moreno was fired on July 7.

On July 8, charges against Price were dropped and Moreno was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Moreno apologized during a news conference before he was booked into jail.

The Herald exclusively reported in September that Moreno asked for a jury trial.

That trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. in York County magistrate court. The courtroom is in the York County complex at 1070 Heckle Boulevard

“I just hope that in this instance, justice is served,” said S.C Rep. John King, who represents part of Rock Hill in the South Carolina General Assembly and is the sole Black member of the York County legislative delegation. King has been vocal since Price’s arrest, saying he was arrested and manhandled by police because of his race.

Norma Gray, president of the Rock Hill NAACP, has been following the case since it happened and expects to be at court. The NAACP and other York County Black leaders urged calm during the protests while at the same time demanding police accountability.

“My hope is that justice is served,” Gray said. “The justice system has a role in this case and now is that time.”

Trial players and expected evidence in the trial

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, the top prosecutor in York County who normally handles only felonies such as murder cases, will prosecute the misdemeanor case against Moreno.

Brackett said at the July 8 news conference where police videos were released that Moreno assaulted Travis Price, and Price did nothing wrong.

Lawyers Creighton Coleman of Fairfield County and Paul Reeves of Columbia are representing Moreno. It remains unclear if Moreno will testify.

Court documents reviewed by The Herald this week show that Moreno, Travis Price and the State Law Enforcement Division agent who arrested Moreno have been summoned to court.

York County Magistrate Michael Scurlock is the assigned judge. Scurlock is a former NFL player and former York County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

In magistrate court the jury is made up of six people. A verdict would have to be unanimous.

ll six would have to find Moreno guilty to convict him of the misdemeanor charge.

The June 2020 incident

On June 23, Travis Price’s brother, Ricky Price, was pulled over in a store parking lot by Rock Hill police and federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security. Police said Ricky Price, a convicted felon free on bail from 2020 drug charges, had drugs and a gun.

According to prosecutors’ previous statements, Ricky Price asked police if he could give his jewelry and other items to his brother, Travis, before going to jail. Travis Price is seen on video walking toward his brother and receiving some items. Then Moreno grabbed Travis Price and pushes him to the ground.

Ricky Price fought with other nearby officers and was punched several times before he was subdued.

A private video of the incident was posted on Facebook the afternoon of June 23. By the evening, hundreds of protesters gathered near the Rock Hill police station. Protests went on for three days and nights in downtown Rock Hill.

Travis Price was charged with hindering police and jailed overnight.

Rock Hill police released a written statement late on June 23 that said Travis Price resisted and pushed police.

Rock Hill police, a day after the incident, agreed to ask the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, an independent police group, to investigate the incident.

The video and apology

At a news conference on July 8, Brackett and Rock Hill city solicitor Chisa Putman released police body camera video they said showed the alleged assault by Moreno on Travis Price.

At that news conference, Moreno gave an apology that was broadcast through the media.

“I am here to own it and make it right,” Moreno said. “I know now you were allowed to be in the area. I apologize for the misunderstanding. My mistakes and meeting you in such a negative way, I just wish my emotions did not get the best of me. My choice of words do not define my character. I sincerely apologize for what you have experienced.”

Moreno went on to say that the behavior was “out of my character.”

“As a man, a father, and a former police officer, being held accountable is the only rule, and I am no exception. I am here to be held accountable for my actions. I hope the community will accept my apology. I hope my brothers and sisters in law enforcement will accept my apology. Travis Price, I hope you accept my apology. I’m sorry. I am here not only to apologize, but understand I did make a mistake.”

Moreno has pleaded not guilty in court and now is set for trial.

What’s at stake for Moreno

Moreno, a 10-year veteran of the Rock Hill Police Department, has not been convicted of any crime.

He has no previous criminal record, court records show.

The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087. If Moreno is found guilty, he can avoid jail by paying the fine.

If he is found not guilty, he can ask that his record of arrest be expunged.

What’s at stake for Travis Price

Travis Price, 33, has no criminal record.

Travis Price, left, and his attorney Justin Bamberg listen during a press conference outside Moss Justice Center. Charges were dropped against Travis Price.

He said July 8 after the news conference he was physically hurt when arrested. He also said his reputation was damaged.

His lawyer, Justin Bamberg, said Travis Price was harmed by police issuing a false written statement to the media and public June 23.

Travis Price has filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill and U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, R-S.C. Norman, a Rock Hill native, who represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Price claimed the city and Norman defamed him.

The civil lawsuit is pending.