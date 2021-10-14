Trial set for five, two from Cheyenne, charged in firearms trafficking case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 14—CHEYENNE — Five people, including two Cheyenne residents, will be tried in federal court early next year after being charged with multiple firearms offenses.

Tierra Holland, 33, and Darwin Francisco Thomas, 33, both live in Cheyenne. They were charged alongside Sherwin J. Williams, 26, of Lancaster, California; Dexter Alfred Thomas, 31, of Gardena, California; and Phillip Martin Flores of Las Vegas, Nevada. All have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

All of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms and unlawfully transporting firearms out of Wyoming.

A jury trial is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 before U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne. The trial is expected to last eight days, according to a Wednesday news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming.

According to a grand jury indictment filed July 22, Holland, Darwin Thomas, Williams, Dexter Thomas and Flores conspired to direct and use two individuals to purchase firearms for them in Wyoming from July 2020 to about April 30, 2021. All except Holland allegedly provided money for these purchases. Williams, Dexter Thomas and Flores allegedly traveled across state lines into Wyoming and then left with the newly purchased firearms.

Additionally, Holland was charged with one count of aiding and abetting someone making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, while Darwin Thomas was charged with six counts of the same offense. Williams was charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and Dexter Thomas was charged with three counts of aiding and abetting someone making a false statement during purchase of a firearm.

A sixth defendant in the case, Kenton Oliver Thomas, has not yet been arrested or arraigned. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms and unlawfully transporting firearms out of Wyoming, along with two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Darwin Thomas, one of the Cheyenne residents, could face up to 35 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1.75 million — the most severe potential consequences for any defendant in the case. Holland, the other Cheyenne resident, could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000.

If convicted, all of the defendants would be required to forfeit to the federal government any firearms or ammunition involved in the case.

In the initial complaint filed April 29, Williams was accused of falsifying his home address to obtain a Wyoming ID, which he then used to purchase firearms in Wyoming. An investigation found that Williams had most recently lived in Los Angeles, and that he'd not previously lived in Wyoming, despite him saying so to obtain the state ID card and on a federal form he signed when purchasing multiple firearms at Frontier Arms and Supply in Cheyenne.

Williams and the other defendants allegedly communicated with one another over Facebook Messenger about the types and prices of firearms they wanted to buy, and discussed where they would buy them, according to the July indictment. They were then allegedly involved, to various degrees, in illegally paying for, obtaining and transporting those firearms across state lines over about a 10-month period in 2020 and 2021.

Agencies involved in investigating the case include the FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BiP 's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Post Cute Pics Bonding with Each Other's Dogs: 'Party of 5'

    The Bachelor Nation stars got back together after briefly splitting during the summer spinoff's season 7 finale

  • Kyle Richards Reveals Sutton Stracke "Almost Burned Down" Her Bel-Air House

    Sutton Stracke recently revealed that although she rented Kyle Richards' Bel-Air home for nearly a year, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate didn't request a security deposit. However, the home is now in need of some repairs after Sutton's departure. "[Sutton] was a great tenant, although she did almost burn my house down," Kyle told host Andy Cohen on Part 1 of the show's Season 11 reunion. As it turns out, the mishap was news to Sutton. "What did I do?" she asked. "Did I really?" "I

  • Get a Look Inside Sutton Stracke's Finished $5.35M House

    Sutton Stracke is finally getting settled in her new home. Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion gave a quick peek inside the newly completed abode, and it looks like it was certainly worth the wait. "We moved in last week," Sutton told Andy Cohen as the October 13 episode showed her amazing new closet, kitchen, living area, and other parts of the home. "It feels amazing. Every morning I wake up and I'm like, this is amazing. It's so great. I'm so happy." On the show's September

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • ‘A terrible mistake’: 2nd juror now says Missouri prisoner is innocent in 1998 murder

    “I now believe Michael is innocent,” one juror said of Missouri prisoner Michael Politte. Another said he “should be freed to correct this wrong.”

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.

  • Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

    A former Louisiana State Police trooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge in the 2019 video recorded beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody.

  • Authorities arrested a father in Florida over the fatal shooting of a mother by her toddler, who was said to have found his gun in a 'Paw Patrol' backpack

    Shamaya Lynn was in a Zoom work call when her toddler fatally shot her in the head. The police arrested her boyfriend, believed to have owned the gun.