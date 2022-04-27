Trial set for former Horry deputies charged in drowning deaths. Here’s what led to this

Two former Horry County sheriff’s deputies facing charges in connection to the 2018 drowning deaths of two mental health patients will go to trial in May, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Stephen Flood faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless homicide, and Joshua Bishop faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Nikki Green, of Myrtle Beach, and Wendy Newton, of Shallotte, North Carolina. The women were being transported from Horry County hospitals to mental health centers in South Carolina.

Clements said the trial will start May 16, adding that he isn’t sure whether the former deputies will be tried together.

Here’s a timeline of key events related to these charges:

Sept. 18, 2018: Flood, who was driving, and Bishop were taking the women, later identified as Green and Newton, to facilities in Darlington and Lancaster under an order for transport from Horry County mental health facilities. The van was in the Nichols, S.C., area when the deputies drove around a barricade and into high waters caused by Hurricane Florence.

The van was overtaken the water, and the deputies waited on top of the van until they were rescued. It took about 45 minutes for emergency crews to find the van. Flood and Bishop were taken to the hospital, but Green and Newton were left due to dangerous conditions at the time. Officials had said the deputies tried to rescue the women but were unsuccessful.

Sept. 19, 2018: The bodies of the two victims were recovered from the van. They had drowned.

Oct. 24, 2018: Flood and Bishop were fired from the sheriff’s office.

January 2019: The deputies were charged in connection to the drownings. Flood and Bishop each posted their $5,000 bond Jan. 4, according to Marion County court records. Both men have been out of jail for more than two years, awaiting their criminal trials.

August and December 2019: The families of Newton and Green filed wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Horry County officials and members of the Sheriff’s Office.

May 2020: Horry County adopted new policies for how mental health patients are transported, which included using an unmarked sedan or SUV-style car to transport patients rather than sheriff’s vans. The vehicles are equipped with a child-lock system to prevent people in the back seat from opening the doors. Officers also have access to crowbars, sledgehammers and other extraction equipment in case of an emergency.

July 2021: Horry County judge ordered American Aluminum Accessories, manufacturer of the caged compartment installed in the back of the sheriff’s office van to pay $1 million to Linda Green, Nikki Green’s mom, who represents her estate.

August 2021: Clements said he intended to set a trial for November, noting it had been delayed due to a backlog aggravated by COVID-19 and staffing shortages at the Solicitor’s Office. Horry County also agreed to pay $6.3 million to Linda Green after settling a civil suit.