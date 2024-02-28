Trial set for former Milwaukee election official accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

A former top Milwaukee election official will go on trial next month on charges she fraudulently requested absentee ballots reserved for members of the military and sent them to a Republican lawmaker known for embracing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

That lawmaker, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, may be called as a witness, but her own legal troubles make her appearance in this case uncertain. Last week, the Wisconsin Ethics Commission recommended prosecutors file felony charges against a fundraising committee for former President Donald Trump and against Brandtjen in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws.

If she is called in the case against former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata, 47, a separate hearing will be needed on the allegations against Brandtjen, according to a court filing by defense attorney Daniel Adams.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal will tell Adams by March 8 whether he intends to call Brandtjen.

Others on the state's witness list include Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall and clerks from South Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Shorewood.

Zapata's March 18 jury trial is still on track on charges of misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot, attorneys said during a court hearing Wednesday.

She has rejected a plea agreement in which she would have pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and one count of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot, the attorneys said in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors would then have recommended the remaining two counts be dismissed and read in, meaning the judge could consider the charges at sentencing.

On a sentence, prosecutors would have recommended 36 months of probation on the felony charge. If she were to violate the terms of probation, she would be risking a sentence of 18 months in prison followed by 18 months of extended supervision.

On the second count, prosecutors would have argued for four to six months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, formerly known as the House of Correction.

If convicted by the jury, Zapata faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony count and six months behind bars and a $1,000 fine for each of the three misdemeanors, according to the criminal complaint.

Zapata was charged in November 2022 and fired by Mayor Cavalier Johnson after the city officials learned she had requested three military ballots and had them sent to Brandtjen's Menomonee Falls home.

The criminal complaint states that Zapata told investigators she sent the ballots in the names of three fictitious military voters to make a point about the existence of fraud in the voting system.

The complaint states that she wanted to redirect Brandtjen's focus "away from outrageous conspiracy theories and to something that is actually real."

Zapata and Adams declined to comment after Wednesday's hearing.

The trial will come just weeks before the state's April 2 presidential primary and general election for local offices.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trial set for ex-Milwaukee election official in absentee ballot case