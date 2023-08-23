Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash

Aug. 22—SUPERIOR — A trial date was set in Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 21 for a former Superior police sergeant who

faces 12 criminal charges

for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that took place on July 15, 2022.

Gregory M. Swanson, 43, of Solon Springs faces eight felony counts — two counts each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration; hit and run-involving death; and hit and run-involving injury. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of causing injury while operating under the influence and two misdemeanor counts of causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A jury trial for Swanson is set to begin May 20, 2024, and run for five days, according to online court records. A pretrial conference will take place April 29, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle Swanson was driving struck a disabled sedan with no lights in the right lane of the 5200 block of East Second Street at about 1:17 a.m. July 15, 2022. A 23-year-old man was reported dead at the scene, according to a news release. He had been behind the vehicle pushing it at the time of the crash. Another occupant of the vehicle, 2-month-old Elijah Michael Ojanen, died four days later from blunt force trauma suffered during the crash, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

A blood draw indicated Swanson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.190 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit, an amended complaint said.

Two additional occupants of the vehicle, a woman and an older child, were treated for injuries caused by the collision at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, including whiplash, a laceration and bruising from child safety restraint straps.

If Swanson is convicted, each charge for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.