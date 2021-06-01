Trial set for former Trenton police officer indicted on sex charges involving children

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 1—A fall trial date has been set for a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children, including rape.

Danny L. Greene, 65, was indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The charges allege the crimes happened between Aug. 10, 2004 and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said there are multiple victims whom Greene knew.

Greene has had several pretrial hearings in the past three months, including a court appearance Wednesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard's courtroom. Howard set Oct. 25 for Greene's trial.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18.

