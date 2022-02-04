Trial set for Grand Forks man accused of attempted murder

Feb. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of attempted murder is set to stand trial later this spring.

Police arrested Hassan Hussein, 29, in September

. They believe that he stabbed John Bakizuwabo on Sept. 12, in an apartment on the 2800 block of South 34th Street. That charge is a Class A felony in North Dakota, and it could mean as many as 20 years in state prison.

At a court hearing on Thursday, prosecutor Sarah Gereszek and Public Defender David Ogren told Judge Jay Knudson that they had not been able to agree on a plea deal for Hussein. They agreed to begin a trial at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Ogren, worried that speaking to the press would "taint" a future jury pool, declined to speak to the Herald about the case after the hearing.

The alleged events, as written in an affidavit filed Sept. 13 in Grand Forks County court by Sgt. Rory Suby, include:

* On the afternoon of Sept. 12, a friend drove Bakizuwabo to the emergency room at Altru Health System with a stab wound to the chest that punctured his heart and a lung.

* Hussein allegedly made "at least one" statement that indicated he might have stabbed Bakizuwabo. Hussein later allegedly claimed he threw a knife at Bakizuwabo, rather than stabbed him.

* A witness told police they saw Hussein grab a kitchen knife and swing it "at a downwards angle towards Bakizuwado."

* Police found a bloody knife in the apartment's kitchen sink. The knife had small yellow fibers on it.

* Bakizuwabo was wearing a yellow shirt when he was taken to the hospital.