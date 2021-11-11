Trial set for homicide case involving body found in Downtown Pueblo in July

Editor's note: Some of the allegations and witness testimony in this story are graphic and violent.

A Pueblo County judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward with a jury trial in the case involving a body found in the backyard of a home on City Center Drive in Pueblo in July.

Danny Dominguez, 37, is charged with the first degree murder of Darren Michael Castillo, 46, after his body was found on July 27 when Pueblo police received an anonymous tip.

A five-day jury trial is set to begin at 8 a.m. April 18 and Dominguez has entered a plea of not guilty.

An attorney for the 10th Judicial District presented the state's evidence in the case, relying on the statements of two men who claim to witnessed the alleged killing.

Trending: Pueblo City Council: Syringe clean-up program among 4 projects applying four ARPA funds

The men separately told police that inside the home at 320 E. City Center Drive on July 23, Dominguez began an argument with Castillo that they believed to be a case of mistaken identity. After a few minutes of arguing, Dominguez allegedly struck Castillo from behind with a 10-inch tent stake.

The witnesses claim the attack lasted about five minutes in which Castillo was trying to find a way to escape the home while Dominguez allegedly struck him repeatedly in the head and neck with the stake.

At one point, the witnesses claim, Castillo fell to the ground, struggling to stay alive with a metal stake sticking from his neck. Dominguez allegedly grabbed a ball-peen hammer and struck Castillo in the head, after which the witnesses claim he stopped moving or making any noise.

One of the witnesses, the owner of both the home where the killing allegedly took place and the home next door, claims that he left after the attack and returned between 30 and 60 minutes later to find Castillo's body in the same place.

While the exact manner in which Castillo's body ended up outside is unknown, the homeowner did admit to trying to clean the house after the incident, eventually painting the floor because he was unable to clean up the blood.

Story continues

Pueblo police arrested Dominguez in connection to the homicide the day after the body was found in a standoff at the 800 block of West 11th Street. Police say that Dominguez failed to comply with police commands so Pueblo police used less-lethal impact rounds and a taser before deploying a K9 unit. Dominguez then reportedly surrendered.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Trending: Parkview Health System receives FEMA, HHS help as hospital overwhelmed with COVID patients

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Trial set for Pueblo case involving body found Downtown in July