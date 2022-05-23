Trial set in intoxication manslaughter case

May 23—Trial has ben set this fall for a Delta County man indicted on multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash just south of Greenville.

Dylan Mark Owen, 23, of Cooper was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in December 2021 on charges of intoxication manslaughter and a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He has pleaded not guilty.

During a Wednesday hearing in 354th District Court, prosecutors and defense attorneys announced they are ready to proceed to trial. Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a tentative trial date of Nov.14.

The Department of Public Safety officers arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186. DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third. Owen was later released on $250,000 bond.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison.