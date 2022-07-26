Trial set for January in Schwartz case

Jul. 26—A trial has been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023, in Rueben Schwartz' money laundering case.

Schwartz was arrested in May and was later indicted on one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. In the indictment, Schwartz is accused of conducting and attempting to conduct financial transactions involving the proceeds from the distribution of controlled substances.

Schwartz is accused of selling a pair of properties in Conneaut to Marc Mahoney in exchange for money obtained via dealing drugs.

Schwartz has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment also calls for the forfeiture of $15,000 that was seized by the police, involved in the offense.

Mahoney has been indicted on multiple drug counts, according to court records.

According to court records, Schwartz' initial trial date of July 18 was delayed at the request of the defense in June. At a pre-trial conference earlier this month, the defense indicated that they would prefer a trial date in January, 2023.

After Schwartz was arrested, a magistrate initially ordered he be released on bond, but that decision was reversed by a judge after the prosecution claimed in a memo that Schwartz had offered a person $100,000 to kill a Conneaut Police Officer investigating the case, and threatened to kill a witness.

Another pre-trial conference is currently set for late August.