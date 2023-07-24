Trial set for man accused in Midtown Fort Collins shooting

A trial has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting another man outside the Midtown Fort Collins McDonald's in July 2021.

Christopher J. Johnson, 39, of Fort Collins, was fatally shot near the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in the vicinity of College Avenue and Drake Road on the morning of July 19, 2021.

Using surveillance footage from the McDonald's, police identified the suspect as Victor Corwin, now 30, and arrested him the next day. Corwin faces six charges in the case: first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony; identity theft, a Class 4 felony; possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony; criminal possession of financial devices, a Class 6 felony; motor vehicle theft, a Class 6 felony; and petty theft.

Corwin pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in December, which means Corwin and his defense are claiming mental deficiencies prevented Corwin from knowing right from wrong, 8th Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons advised Corwin during a previous court hearing.

Lammons ordered Corwin undergo a sanity evaluation to determine if he can proceed with that as an affirmative defense. The judge and attorneys received that report July 12, but they did not discuss its contents at Corwin's July 20 court appearance.

While the details of Corwin's sanity evaluation have not been made public, comments from attorneys and online court records show Corwin will likely continue with his not guilty by reason of insanity plea and could use it as an affirmative defense during his upcoming trial.

Corwin's three-week trial is set to begin Nov. 27, which is a few days longer than attorneys initially asked for. Attorneys asked for more time to allow for multiple experts on sanity to testify and for extra time for the jury to deliberate since sanity this is a "novel issue," defense attorney Benjamin Iddings said.

If a person is found not guilty by reason of insanity, they are committed to the custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which chooses which state facility the person goes to for inpatient treatment, Lammons explained at a previous court hearing. If doctors determine a person's sanity is restored, it's possible a person could be released back into the community if prosecutors don't challenge that determination.

Not guilty by reason of insanity is different from legal competency. Legal competency means someone is mentally competent to understand and assist in their own defense while the criminal case is proceeding, whereas the defense of not guilty by reason of insanity claims they were mentally incapacitated at the time of the alleged crime.

Corwin's case was delayed several months as he underwent legal competency evaluations and treatment, but he was found competent to proceed in September.

Judge sets $3 million cash bond

Lammons was also required to set bond for Corwin during last week's hearing. Corwin had been held in the Larimer County Jail without a bond since his arrest in July 2021, as judges in Colorado were allowed to order people accused of first-degree murder be held without bond. But in a state Supreme Court case from earlier this month, the justices decided that all criminal defendants deserved the opportunity to post bond, even in the most serious cases.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin argued there were other parts of state law that would allow Lammons to continue holding Corwin without bond, but asked for a high cash bond if Lammons did want to set a bond.

"This (case) presents some of the most clear, present danger to anyone that I can think of," McLaughlin said.

Iddings said it was unlikely Corwin would be able to post any bond amount. Lammons set his bond at $3 million in cash.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

