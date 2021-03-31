Trial set for man accused of recording in-court testimony

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man running for city council is scheduled for trial in June for allegedly recording a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.

Joseph Lechinskie Jr., 36, who will be on the Republican ballot for Shamokin City Council in the May primary election, will appear for trial in front of Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. based on court availability in June, according to defense attorney Jim Best. The decision was made after a brief pre-trial conference on Tuesday.

Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct.

On Jan. 4, 2019, Judge Paige Rosini found Leschinskie guilty of the traffic violation, which was filed by state police at Stonington relating to a June 2018 incident. Following the hearing, witnesses said Leschinskie bragged to a state trooper and two other law enforcement officials that the "Superior Court will like this" and then played the recording of Trooper Tyler Watson's testimony from his phone.

Leschinskie allegedly refused to turn over the phone and resisted until several officers intervened, at which time they gained control of Leschinskie and his phone. Rosini ordered the deputies to bring Leschinskie back into the courtroom where he ultimately admitted to recording the proceeding, according to testimony.

Leschinskie is also facing five misdemeanor charges: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct in an unrelated matter on Sept. 14. Leschinskie allegedly threatened Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting.

Leschinskie is scheduled for a status conference on that case at 9:15 a.m. April 5 in front of County Judge Hugh Jones.

