Trial set for man charged with second-degree murder

Sep. 29—The jury trial for a St. Joseph man charged with murder has been set for 9 a.m. Feb. 28.

Nicolas P. Minear Jr., 19, is charged with second-degree murder after an incident on Jan. 1 when he allegedly fired a weapon into a residence from a vehicle, leading to the death of one resident, according to the case's probable cause statement.

Minear previously entered a plea of not guilty to the homicide charge.

Minear also is charged with first-degree burglary stemming from the same incident. For that charge, only a status update is scheduled for Feb. 28.

