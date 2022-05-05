Trial set for man snared by online group masquerading as minor

May 5—A summer trial date has been set for a Eubank man who is accused of responding to a lure from an online group out to catch child predators.

Floyd T. Adams, 46, is currently scheduled to stand trial in Pulaski Circuit Court starting on August 1.

Adams was arrested last December and charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor Less than 12 Years of Age. A local grand jury indicted him in February.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Alex Wesley responded on December 18 to Somerset Cinemas 8 where three members of an online group called Predator Poachers was talking with Adams in the parking lot.

The group had created a fictitious 11-year-old girl for the intent of luring an individual to that location.

The group told law enforcement that they had tracked down Adams through Instagram. Adams communicated with the "11-year-old" and made plans to meet her at the theater to watch a movie.

Adams was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, and remains lodged there in lieu of a $5,000 cash/property bond.

After Adams' arrest, PCSO secured a warrant to search his residence. They seized several electronic storage devices which were sent to the FBI for examination.

Dep. Wesley was assisted in the investigation by Dep. Dan Pevley, Dep. Jay Picard, and Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.