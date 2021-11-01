Trial set in Mankato toddler's death

Nov. 1—MANKATO — A Mankato teen accused of sexually assaulting and killing a toddler will go on trial next October.

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 17, is facing first-degree murder and other charges in the April death of a 2-year-old boy in a Mankato residence.

Court dates were set during a hearing Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A trial is now scheduled for Oct. 10-28. A hearing in which legal teams may ask a judge to limit what evidence may be presented at trial will be in March.

Prosecutors also noted Monday they will seek an aggravated sentence. That means they could ask a jury to give Young a sentence longer than prescribed by guidelines. That would apply if Young was found guilty of a crime less than first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.