Trial set for Monroe woman accused of shooting husband; report says she was insane at the time

Jul. 30—A trial date has been set for a Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December, but a psychological evaluation indicts she is eligible for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

At a March hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Keith Spaeth reviewed a court-ordered psychological evaluation of Imfeld and declared her incompetent for trial.

Imfeld was treated at a mental health facility and was back in court in June for a reevaluation hearing where Spaeth, after reviewing psychological recommendation, declared her competent to stand trial. Spaeth has scheduled her trial for Oct. 10.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for Imfeld and a second psychological evaluation was ordered. Fox said that report indicates she was insane at the time of the alleged crime. Prosecutors did not ask for a second evaluation.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions. A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 11.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the case may be resolved at the August hearing.

Fox said a judge or jury will have to make the final ruling on the sanity plea and that could take a couple more hearings.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues. He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client's mental health issues.

Since her arrest, Imfeld had been housed at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $401,000 bond. She is now free on bond posted by her husband on June 30, according to court records.

Story continues

Fox said Douglas Imfeld has recovered and has been attending recent court hearings. Fox also said Nancy Imfeld is in mental health treatment.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. that day to the Imfeld residence after a man said his wife shot him.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, "I've been shot. Help me."

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

"She's standing here crying," he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That's when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers "I think I put it back in my purse," according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, "I don't know what's going on with my husband."

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

"I need everything," she said.