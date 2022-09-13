Trial set in murder, aggravated assault cases

Sep. 13—It will be almost another year before a Rockwall man faces trial on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a Greenville teenager, who was stabbed on Sept. 30, 2020, and died later from his injuries.

Along with a murder charge, Damien Christian Osborn now also faces a separate charge of aggravated assault.

Osborn and Lauren Brooke Bohme of Royse City are charged in the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.

An aggravated assault indictment filed against Osborn alleges that he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day that the teenager was stabbed.During a hearing Monday, 196th District Judge Andrew Bench scheduled a tentative start of jury selection for Aug. 7, 2023 for Osborn on both charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police allege that Osborn and Bohme caused the death of Rincon by stabbing him with a knife while committing or attempting to commit burglary of a habitation.

Bohme, 20, has pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder and has a tentative trial date scheduled for Dec. 5.

Greenville police were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. on the day in question to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty for Bohme should she be convicted. Bohme faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of capital murder.

Bohme remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.Osborn also remains in custody at the jail, being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on the murder charge and $250,000 bond on the aggravated assault count.