Trial set on murder, aggravated assault charges

Jun. 29—Trial is scheduled early next year for a Hunt County man charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Greenville in January.

Markethon Antquone Heath, 30, of Greenville has entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge as well as a separate count of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of another man the same day.

During a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court, Judge Andrew Bench scheduled a tentative trial date on both charges for Jan. 30, 2023.

A county grand jury indicted Heath in March on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Greenville police reported that at 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital. The aggravated assault indictment alleged the second victim was shot in the arm.

Heath remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $250,000 bond.