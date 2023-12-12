Trial set for Nanticoke man on fatal drugged-driving charges

Dec. 11—WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man accused of driving under the influence of fentanyl when he crashed his Ford Explorer that killed an 86-year-old man in Plymouth will face trial in 2024.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday scheduled the trial of Jose Calo, 59, of Pine Street, to begin March 11.

Plymouth police in court records say Calo crashed his Ford that struck James Mahon in the area of 10 E. Main St. on June 25, 2022.

Video footage showed Calo driving the Ford south on East Main Street weaving into oncoming traffic nearly colliding with other vehicles, court records say.

Calo briefly stopped on East Main Street before he accelerated and struck Mahon, who was pinned under a parked vehicle.

Calo mounted a curb causing the Ford to overturn near the Turkey Hill store where bystanders pulled him out of the wreckage, court records say.

The distance between the point of impact with Mahon to when Calo mounted the curb is approximately 40 yards, according to court records.

Mahon was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he died.

A blood test revealed Calo had fentanyl in his system, court records say.

Calo's trial on charges of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death, driving under the influence and several traffic citations has been continued several times.

Calo remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.