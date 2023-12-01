Trial set next week on second DUI and resisting charges

Nov. 30—A Cumberland County man facing multiple charges relating to a 2020 traffic stop is scheduled to go on trial next week. The case was among those called on the Criminal Court docket earlier in November.

Matthew Shane Breeding faces a jury Dec. 7 on charges of second offense driving under the influence, per se, resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession.

The charges stem from a Nov. 8, 2020, traffic stop by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nathan Lewis.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 17.

—Darrell Aaron Cox, sixth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, continued to Jan. 17.

—James Edward Crouse, reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 17.

—Jeffery Donathan Dannel, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Dec. 1.

—Joseph inked to Daniel Dunn, theft of a firearm of less than $2,500, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, possession of item with altered serial number and driving on a suspended license, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Dunn and continued to Jan. 17.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to Dec. 11 at which time Edmonds is to return to court with an attorney.

—Heather Renee Flowers, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Jan. 17.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, identity theft, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering, two counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Foister and continued to Jan. 17.

—Jordan Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Griffis and continued to Jan. 10.

—Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 17.

—Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Dec. 13 trial cancelled and case continued to Feb. 20.

—Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Jan. 17.

—Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, continued to Jan. 10.

—David Allen Maybe, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest and possession of a handgun by a felon, continued to Jan. 10.

—Caleb Drake Parkey, violation of a protective order, continued to Jan. 10.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, auto burglary and possession of meth with intent, continued to Feb. 20.

—Tony Rasso, possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 17.

—Dustin Ryan Seney, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 17.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, set for trial Dec. 15.

—Carole Lee Shell, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Dec. 15.

—Darrell Wayne Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 10.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Dec. 1.

—Joshua Clay Smith, aggravated sexual battery, continued to Jan. 17.

—Daryle Bradley Vaughn, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to Jan. 10 for hearing on motion to revoke bond.

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of an order of protection, continued to Jan. 10.

Motions/hearings

—Jason Michael Brooks, sexual battery and incest, motion hearing continued to Feb. 20.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest and simple possession, trial scheduled in December postponed and motion hearing continued to Dec. 11. Additional charges of three counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 11.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, trial set for Dec. 12 postponed; continued for motion hearing Jan. 10.

Probation violations

—David Shane Abbott, pleaded guilty to probation violations of absconding and new charges and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a five-year sentence with credit for 392 days already served in jail.

—Amber Nicole May, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent May and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Brian Daniel McNeal, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent McNeal and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—David Edward Seickendick, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Seickendick and continued to Dec. 1.

—Nevaeh Grace Stephens, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Stephens and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

Bound-over

—Caleb Drake Parkey, three cases in bound-over status, continued to Jan. 10.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com