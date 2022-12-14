Trial set for remaining 2 defendants in cockfighting ring

Dec. 14—The two remaining defendants in a cockfighting ring were set for a jury trial in March.

Jacklyn R. Johnson and Oakley Whitey Hatfield will appear before U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Bloom on March 21, 2023. Should they enter a plea agreement, it must be filed at least 14 days prior to the scheduled trial date.

Johnson and Hatfield, along with five others, were indicted for operating and participating in a rooster fighting ring operated from the residence of Rickie D. Johnson in July 2021. The Bald Rock Chicken Pit hosted chicken fighting with stadium style seating, a central cockfighting pit, side pits, a concession stand, an area for weighing chickens, a station for sharpening animal fighting instruments (gaffs) and an area for storing live chickens.

Admission fees were collected from those watching the fights, concessions were sold and participants paid a fee to enter their rooster into the animal fighting.

Three others involved in the operations entered guilty pleas:

—Orville D. Asher is charged with attending "an animal fighting venture, that is an event, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, that involved a fight conducted or to be conducted between at least two animals for the purpose of sport, wagering or entertainment."

The penalty is imprisonment for not more than 1 year, a fine of not more than $100,000 and a term of supervised release of not more than 1 year.

—Joshua Westerfield is charged with possessing a live rooster "for the purpose of having the rooster participate in an animal fighting venture....for sport, wagering or entertainment." His penalty is imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine of not more than $250,000, and supervised release for not more than 3 years.

—Harold "Fuzzy" Hale is accused of conspiring or agreeing to sponsor and exhibit animals in the cockfighting venture from May 10 through July 10, 2021 with Rickie D. Johnson. The Bald Rock Chicken Pit was located on Hale's property and rented to Rickie Johnson, and Hale received a share of the money taken in from the cockfighting operation.

Hale's penalty is imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine up to $250,000 and supervised release for up to 3 years.

Rickie D. Johnson, 55, and Hiram Creech Jr. entered pleas in the early spring.

Johnson was charged with conspiring and collecting money from the cockfighting venture. He was sentenced in September to two months in federal prison to be followed by two years of supervised release along with an $1,100 fine.

Creech was charged with bringing his 16-year-old son to the event. Final judgment was not immediately available.